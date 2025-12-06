TGSPDCL ensures uninterrupted power for Global Summit

The Southern Power Distribution Company (TGSPDCL) has made extensive arrangements to ensure uninterrupted power supply for the Global Summit scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City.

TGSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui said that a special two-kilometre double-circuit underground cable has been laid from Mir Khanpet substation to the summit venue. Within the premises, special distribution transformers have been installed at different locations. In addition, a mobile distribution transformer has also been kept ready.

Director (Operations) Dr Narsimhulu has been appointed as the in-charge for the summit. Around 150 electricity officers and staff will continuously monitor the power supply in the area from Saturday until the conclusion of the summit, the CMD said.

During a teleconference held on Friday morning with chief engineers and superintending engineers, the CMD stated that several dignitaries and industrialists from India and abroad will participate in this prestigious Global Summit being organised by the State Government.

He instructed all electricity officers and staff to remain highly alert and ensure that there are no disruptions in power supply. Field staff and officers--particularly those from Greater Hyderabad circles--must wear safety jackets, and Quick Response Team vehicles and other equipment should be kept ready at all times, he added.