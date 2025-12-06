Revanth pushes Telangana Rising 2047 Vision ahead of Global Summit

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed officials to prioritise the inclusion of detailed content on the state’s future growth plans in the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document, set to be released at the two-day Global Summit on December 8 in Future City.

While reviewing the summit arrangements, the Chief Minister instructed officials to make the policy document digitally accessible to the general public. He also outlined his vision for showcasing the scale and success of Telangana Rising at the World Economic Forum in Davos, emphasising the state’s commitment to long-term growth and global recognition.