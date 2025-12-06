SEIL proposes to set up ISA for disabled persons

Nellore: The SEIL Energy India Limited which is known of its credibility in performing several social activities now go-ahead with another initiative on Friday.

It had an MoU with the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID) to establish an Inclusive Sports Academy (ISA) at the Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (CRC), Nellore.

The state-of-the-art, all-weather stadium—funded through SEIL Energy’s CSR contribution of Rs 4.5 crore—will offer structured sports training and serve as a venue for para-sports and special sports events.

As part of the initiative, the company will also support trainers, training resources, and facility maintenance for one year.

Speaking on the collaboration, Janmejaya Mahapatra, CEO - SEIL Energy India Limited, said, “Every child deserves the opportunity to play, compete, and grow. A nation rises only when every person rises. This partnership aims to promote sports among Divyangjan and create opportunities that enable them to realise their fullest potential.”