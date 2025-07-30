  • Menu
Property transfer to be made easy with 'Auto Mutation'

Property transfer to be made easy with ‘Auto Mutation’
Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya speaking to the media in Tirupati on Tuesday

Highlights

In an effort to make the transfer of properties simple and hassle-free, the State government introduced Auto Mutation. The path-breaking new system will come into force on August 1st

Tirupati: In an effort to make the transfer of properties simple and hassle-free, the State government introduced Auto Mutation. The path-breaking new system will come into force on August 1st, said Municipal Commissioner Mourya. Speaking to the media along with Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah in the corporation office here on Tuesday after the introduction of the new system, she said that there will be no need of people going round the offices for change of name after purchase of any property.

The new system will automatically change the details like property details, payment of taxes automatically in the name of the purchaser after the registration of the property after the completion of the sale.

From August 1st onwards, procedure of mutation of property in the corporation office will be on a faster mode and without any incorrect details related to name, address and the property. Auto Mutation, an ambitious and massive plan for transparency, was taken up under the State government‘s prestigious ‘P4’ scheme, she said.

