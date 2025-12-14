Telangana Panchayat Elections: High Turnout Recorded in Second Phase

The second phase of the Panchayat elections in Telangana is currently taking place, with officials reporting a voter turnout of 56.71 percent across the state by 11 AM.

In specific districts, polling percentages have been announced: Ranga Reddy District recorded a turnout of 54.33 percent, Warangal saw 59.31 percent, while Hanumakonda noted 54.11 percent.

Polling continues as officials monitor the election process closely.