Protect Weavers and Artisans: Lokesh

Amaravati: TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh demanded the State Government to bring pressure on the Central Government to revive the Handlooms Board, the Handicrafts Board and other such bodies for the protection of workers, on Monday.

Lokesh stressed the need for the State Government to protect the interests of lakhs of weavers and artisans who were dependents on their traditional crafts.

He said that the closure of their respective Boards along with the Coronavirus lockdowns have pushed the workers into a deep financial crisis. They were not able to earn their livelihoods smoothly. He sent a letter to the Central Government for the revival of these boards, on August 17, 2020.

Lokesh said that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government's 'Nethanna Nestham' has miserably failed to solve the problems of the weavers. Unless there was institutional support, the workers would not get justice and their problems would not be solved. It may be recalled that the Centre has scrapped the national level boards as part of its efforts towards the 'minimum government, maximum governance' slogan.