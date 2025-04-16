Protest rally held against Centre’s Wakf Amendment Bill 2025

Kodumuru, (Kurnooldistrict): Hundreds of people from Muslim community staged a protest rally in Kodumuru town on Tuesday against the Central government’s proposed Wakf Amendment Bill 2025, introduced under UMEED (United Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development) initiative.

The rally began at old bus stand’s Kotla Circle and culminating at Kodumuru mandal tahsildar office and protesters raised slogans denouncing the Central and State governments’ stance, demanding withdrawal of the controversial bill.

Later addressing the gathering, State Awaaz Committee president Subhan stated that the amendments proposed in the bill are a violation of Indian Constitution, specifically Articles 14, 25, 26, 28, and 30(1)(A). “These changes not only infringe on our constitutional rights but also hurt the spiritual and religious sentiments of the Muslim community,” he said.

Another minority leader Imtiyaz expressed concern that the bill allows non-Muslims to be appointed as members of Wakf Boards, which could lead to interference in religious and administrative decisions concerning Muslim institutions. “This is a direct affront to our community’s autonomy and religious practices,” he said.

He further criticised the Central government for discontinuing scholarship programme provided through Dr Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Foundation and Charitable Trust, which had been supporting underprivileged Muslim students for over 30 years. “By cancelling this scholarship, the government is effectively distancing poor Muslim students from education,” he added. He called the government’s claim that the bill would benefit the Muslim community as “nothing short of absurd and laughable.”

Mutawallis (caretakers) of all mosques in the mandal, religious leaders, maulanas, hafizes, minority organizations, and local Muslim community leaders participated in the protest. Protesters carried black flags, national flags, placards, and banners voicing their dissent. The demonstration concluded with the submission of a formal memorandum of protest to the Tahsildar.