Protest rocks Council over TTD chairman

Vijayawada: The Legislative Council witnessed dramatic scenes and disruption on Thursday after the Chairman Koy ye Moshen Raju rejected an adjournment motion notice moved by the opposition YSRCP members seeking the removal of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman B R Naidu over allegations that he had tarnished the reputation of the temple body.

Soon after the House assembled, YSRCP MLCs Tumati Madhava Rao, Varudu Kalyani, and K R J Bharat submitted an adjournment motion notice to the Council Chairman, , demanding an immediate discussion on the issue and seeking the removal of the TTD chairman.

However, the Chairman declined to admit the adjournment motion, stating that the matter was not appropriate for discussion under that rule. He proceeded with the scheduled business of the House and began the Question Hour.

Dissatisfied with the decision, YSRCP members protested and rushed into the well of the House, raising slogans against the government and demanding immediate action against Naidu. The members also displayed placards and surrounded the Chairman’s podium, creating a noisy and tense atmosphere in the Council.

Despite the uproar, the Chairman continued with the proceedings and called upon roads and buildings minister B C Janardhan Reddy to respond to questions related to ports during the Question Hour.

However, as the protests intensified and the opposition members continued shouting slogans, the functioning of the House became difficult. Within six minutes of the meeting beginning, the Chairman adjourned the House for five minutes to restore order.

The Council, however, reconvened only after about 30 minutes and resumed its scheduled business amid continued protests from the opposition benches.