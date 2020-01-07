Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Protestors attack on YSRCP MLA's vehicle on National Highway at Pedakakani

Protestors attack on YSRCP MLA
Highlights

The protesting farmers attacked on the YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy's vehicle on Tuesday at Pedakakani.

Amaravati: The protesting farmers attacked on the YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy's vehicle on Tuesday at Pedakakani. The vehicle was going through the National Highway at that time. During the protests on the twentieth day, the public suddenly entered into the National Highway. More than ten thousand protestors came to the NH, despite of the police arrested hundreds of people and diverted thousands from entering into the main road.

During the sudden attack, the MLA's car glasses broke and his gun man was beaten up by the mob. A tense situation prevailed across the NH between Vijayawada and Guntur. The farmers and public demanding the state government to withdraw the proposal of three capitals. They have been demanding the state government to construct the Amaravati as the only capital for the state, as promised.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls7 Jan 2020 2:05 PM GMT

Breaking: Telangana High Court gives green signal for Municipal Polls

Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
Nirbhaya Case: Court Issues Death Warrants To All 4 Accused
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here
4 Accused In Nirbhaya Case To Be Hanged On Jan 22, Here's A...
I am your
I am your 'pehredar', will not let anyone snatch people's rights:...
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as unconstitutional
YSRCP writes to President of India to declare Amaravati as...


Top