Protestors attack on YSRCP MLA's vehicle on National Highway at Pedakakani

Amaravati: The protesting farmers attacked on the YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy's vehicle on Tuesday at Pedakakani. The vehicle was going through the National Highway at that time. During the protests on the twentieth day, the public suddenly entered into the National Highway. More than ten thousand protestors came to the NH, despite of the police arrested hundreds of people and diverted thousands from entering into the main road.

During the sudden attack, the MLA's car glasses broke and his gun man was beaten up by the mob. A tense situation prevailed across the NH between Vijayawada and Guntur. The farmers and public demanding the state government to withdraw the proposal of three capitals. They have been demanding the state government to construct the Amaravati as the only capital for the state, as promised.