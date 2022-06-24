Provide better facilities to pilgrims, officials told

Chittoor : A K Singhal, Principal Secretary, Endowments and Commissioner Hari Jawaharlal have visited Kanipakam temple on Thursday and offered prayers to Lord Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy. Puthalapattu MLA M S Babu, Kanipakam temple Trust Board Chairman B Mohan Reddy and the priests of the temple have welcomed the senior officers. Executive Officer M V Suresh Babu has explained the progress of the reconstruction works at the temple and other schemes in detail to them.

Endowments Principal Secretary A K Singhal spoke on the significance of Kanipakam temple. Pilgrims visiting Tirumala also visit Kanipakam to have darshan of Lord Vinakaya. He stressed the need for improving facilities for pilgrims at the temple.

Earlier, Singhal visited the ticket counters at the temple. He instructed the Executive Officer of the temple to introduce ticket issuing software at Kanipakam temple. The Prinicipal Secretary also visited temples located on the premises like Varadarajaswamy temple, Sivalayam and others along with the Endowments Commissioner. Assistant executive officer Krishna Reddy, temple Inspector Kodandapani and others were present.