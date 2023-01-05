Provide better livelihood to people under MGNREGS: Panel member

Kurnool: Central Empowered Committee member Prof Ashok Pankaj has directed the district officials to create better livelihood to the people through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREG) Scheme.

Ashok Pankaj along with District Collector P Koteshwara Rao, Prof Sonald Desai addressing a meeting organised on MGNREGS at Sunaina Auditorium here on Wednesday. Addressing the occasion, Ashok Pankaj said that for the last 15 years, the Central government has been implementing the MGNREG Scheme to provide better livelihood to the people.

The state government has to provide additional works in addition to the works of the Central government, he said and added the meeting was aimed to know about the field-level issues with the officials of the concerned departments. The concerned department officials gave their feedback to Ashok Pankaj. District Collector P Koteshwara Rao said that Kurnool was the first capital of the newly formed Andhra Pradesh. Kurnool has three revenue divisions with 26 mandals and 484 village panchayats.

According to the 2011 census, the population of Kurnool district was 22.72 lakhs, bringing to the notice of the central committee members, the collector said. The collector told the committee members that adequate works are being provided to the people in rural areas under the scheme.

He ordered the officials concerned to bring their field related experience to the notice of the Central committee members so that they can include the works in the scheme. The officials of concerned departments said that people were not attending to the scheme works during the crop season.

Instead of providing work during the season, it would be better to provide works after completion of crops season, they pointed out. The officials also said that to enhance the work days from 100 to 150 so that migrations could be stopped in Adoni division. Project Director Krishna Lohit Das, MGNREGS Director Chinna Tataiah, Joint Commissioner Shiva Prasad, officials of DWMA, DRDA, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, MPDOs, APDs and others participated in the meeting.