Public addressing system inaugurated

Guntur: Guntur district SP S Satish Kumar inaugurated a public addressing system set up at a police outpost at Chuttugunta Centre here on Monday and gave suggestions to the police officials.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the public addressing system plays a key role to create awareness on road safety and traffic rules. He said traffic signals and public addressing systems are useful to regulate the traffic. He promised that he will take steps for the welfare of traffic police and added that taking the coming summer into consideration he will take steps to provide drinking water, glucose, spectacles and caps.

Later, he distributed radium jackets to the traffic police. Traffic DSP Ramesh, Circle Inspector Ramesh were present.