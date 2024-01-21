Public hearing on electricity tariff proposals from Jan 29

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will hold an open referendum programme on the financial requirement and power tariff proposals submitted for the financial year of 2024-25 in Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) region, through video conference/online mode.

Releasing a statement in this regard here on Saturday, APSPDCL Chairman and MD K Santosh Rao said that under the leadership of APERC Chairman Justice CV Nagarjuna Reddy, a video conference / online public hearing will be held on January 29, 30 and 31, from 10:30 am to 1 pm and again from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. APERC members Takur Ramsingh and P Venkata Rama Reddy will participate.

Officials of State Energy Department, APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL will also participate in this programme, he said.

The objectors can participate in the video conference from their nearest APSPDCL circle offices or divisional offices on the respective dates as per Covid-19 norms and give suggestions/objections/opinions on the tariff proposals.

Electricity consumers can watch the live telecast of the public hearing through the live streaming link.