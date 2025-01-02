Public hearing on power tariff proposals from Jan 7

Tirupati : Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) will hold public hearing on January 7, 8 and 10 on the financial resource requirement and electricity tariff proposal submitted by Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company (APSPDCL) for the finan-cial year of 2024-25.

APSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director K Santhosha Rao said the public hearing will be in-person/video conference mode for three days – January 7, 8 and 10. In-person meeting session will be from 10:30 am to 1 pm and video conference mode will be from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

APERC Chairman (i/c) Thakur Ram Singh would conduct public hear-ing from A Convention Centre, Brindavana Colony in Vijayawada and ERC office in Kurnool along with Member of APERC P Venkata Rama Reddy. Officials of State Energy Department, APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL will also participate in this meeting.

The objectors in Andhra Pradesh from their nearest Circle offices or from the divisional offices of power distribution companies can par-ticipate in the public hearing and share suggestions, objections and opinions on the tariff proposals.