Public Libraries stall opened at Book Fete

Vijayawada: The book stall of the Andhra Pradesh Public Libraries Department was inaugurated at the 36th Vijayawada Book Festival at Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday. The stall was formally inaugurated by chairman of the Rashtra Grandhayala Parishad Gonuguntla Koteswara Rao along with the Director of Public Libraries, A Krishnamohan.

The Public Libraries Department has arranged a special exhibition showcasing rare and invaluable collections. These include rare books, palm-leaf manuscripts dating back to the era of Nannaya, handwritten manuscripts and copper plate inscriptions from the 13th and 14th centuries, an ancient Bible, and several other priceless literary works. A section providing brief information about the Public Libraries Department has also been set up for visitors.

In addition, portraits of freedom fighters, library movement pioneers, and eminent literary figures have been displayed at the stall, highlighting their contributions to literature and public libraries.

The inauguration programme was attended by officials of the Directorate of Public Libraries, Krishna District Library Authority Secretary Vemulapalli Ravikumar and Guntur District Library Authority Secretary V Subba Ratnamma, secretaries of library authorities from other districts, library staff, and representatives of the Shikshana Foundation. Following the inauguration, a large number of visitors visited the stall, keenly observing the exhibits and expressing happiness and appreciation for the unique and informative display.