Ram fight competitions held

Ongole: Traditional ram fight competitions were organised to celebrate Sankranti festival under the auspices of NTR Sports and Cultural Association at Ulichi village in Ongole mandal on Friday.

The event commenced with floral tributes to NTR’s portrait, followed by the fights featuring twenty-five male sheep from various districts. Cash prizes and cups were awarded to the top four finishers.

First prize of Rs 20,000 and the cup went to Kancharagunta Sreenivasarao from Ulichi village, sponsored by Mandava Rattamma’s family. Second prize of Rs 15,000 was grabbed by Villa Peddamma from Nekunambadu, sponsored by Mandava Subbarao’s family.

Third prize of Rs 10,000 was awarded to Nali Venkata Prasad from Nagambotlapalam, sponsored by Chejerla Sekhar and Chunchu Vasubabu. Fourth prize of Rs 5,000 went to Polerammatalli from Nekunambadu, sponsored by Kandimalla Nehira.

Association members, including Chunchu Singaiah, Mandava Subbarao, and Manne Haribabu, along with residents from surrounding villages, participated enthusiastically in the celebration.