JEE Main 2026 Admit Cards to be Released Soon

As the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exams approach, only three days remain until the exams commence on January 21. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that admit cards will be available for download on Saturday, January 17. Intensive preparations are underway as the NTA gears up for the exam, having already released the exam dates and city intimation slips.

In line with its previous practices, the NTA stated that admit cards would be accessible three or four days before the exams. Last year, for the JEE Main 2025 exams held from January 22 to 30, admit cards were released on January 18, exactly four days prior to the start of the examinations.

The JEE Main Paper 1 will take place on January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28, with the Paper 2 exam scheduled for January 29. Each day will feature two shifts: the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Once the admit card download link is activated on the official NTA website, candidates will need to log in using their application number and date of birth details. It is essential for candidates to verify that all information, including exam centre, city, time, photo, and signature, is accurate. Any discrepancies should be reported to the NTA at [email protected].

For further updates, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official NTA website.