Public outcry over smart meters

Vijayawada: Residents of the city are up in arms over the installation of smart meters in their houses without their consent, particularly in the 32nd division. The move has sparked widespread protests against what locals describe as arbitrary electricity charges and the imposition of these new meters.

CPM led a demonstration on Friday at Ayodhya Nagar substation, with local residents joining to voice their grievances against the rising electricity burdens and smart meter installations. Speaking at the protest, CPM central city general secretary Bhupathi Ramana Rao highlighted the public’s distress. “Far from decreasing under the current coalition government, electricity bills have burdened residents with four additional types of adjustment charges,” Rao stated, echoing the sentiments of the locals. Many families are reportedly facing nearly double the additional adjustment charges every month.

Ramana Rao further criticised all major political parties – BJP, TDP, Jana Sena, and YSRCP – for their seemingly unified approach on electricity charges, Adani smart meters, and contracts awarded to Adani. He alleged that the ruling parties are enabling Adani and other corporate companies to exploit every household, every day, every hour, through these smart meters.

The CPM leader urged the public to resist and obstruct the installation of smart meters in every street. He also appealed to a large number of people to participate in the upcoming protests on July 4 against electricity burdens and smart meters. Residents from Ayodhya Nagar in 32nd division reported that old meters were removed and smart meters installed under the pretext of ‘meter repair’ without their knowledge or permission. “It’s unjust and deceptive to secretly install prepaid smart meters, tricking the public,” an agitated resident lamented.

Local residents, accompanied by CPM members, submitted a petition to AE Venkataswamy, demanding an immediate halt to smart meter installations and the removal of already installed meters.

Several CPM Central City Committee members, including M Baburao, along with local leaders Sundar Ramaraju, Padma, MV Ramana, G Venkateswara Rao (Konda), Satyanarayanapuram leader Murali, and others

participated.