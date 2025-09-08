Pulichintala discharges 1.5 lakh cusecs into Krishna river

Vijayawada: Due to continuous heavy inflows from upstream reservoirs, Pulichintala Project is currently discharging approximately 1.50 lakh cusecs of floodwater into Krishna river. Officials from Water Resources Department (WRD) reported that inflows from major reservoirs, including Alamatti, Narayanapur, Srisailam, and Nagarjuna Sagar, have risen to near Full Reservoir Level (FRL), prompting downstream projects such as Pulichintala and Prakasam Barrage to release excess water.

Currently, Pulichintala is receiving about 1.1 lakh cusecs from Nagarjuna Sagar, causing its storage to reach 43.45 TMCs at a height of 173.48 feet, close to its full capacity of 45.77 TMC at 175 feet. In response to the increasing inflow, officials have lifted five gates, discharging 1.70 lakh cusecs towards the Prakasam Barrage.

At Prakasam Barrage, 69 gates have been opened - 64 by one foot and five by two feet—allowing for the release of 53,400 cusecs into the sea. Additionally, another 18,949 cusecs are being diverted into irrigation canals, while the water level at the barrage is maintained at 12 feet. One of the gates, however, remains non-operational.

Meanwhile, inflows into Nagarjuna Sagar have also increased. Authorities there are currently discharging 1.7 lakh cusecs by lifting 14 crest gates, which adds further pressure on Pulichintala. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to discharge more water if inflows increase.

WRD engineers have warned that, with all upstream projects at capacity, more floodwater is expected to reach the Prakasam Barrage in the coming days.