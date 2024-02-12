Live
Just In
Pulivendula has 2.28 lakh voters
Pulivendula (Kadapa district): Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Venkateswarlu announced the final list of...
Pulivendula (Kadapa district): Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Venkateswarlu announced the final list of Pulivendula Assembly constituency at a press conference held at RDO office here on Sunday. He shared the details with all political parties.
According to him, there are 301 polling stations in the constituency. The Electoral Roll Special Amendment for 2024 reveals a total of 1,10,829 male voters, 1,16,605 female voters and 19 third-gender voters, summing up to 2,27,453 voters. Additionally, there are 403 service voters in the constituency. The recent publication on January 22, 2024, indicated 7,811 additions and 5,735 deletions. After the final list release, 2,535 complaints have been received, covering Form-6 (1,003), Form-7 (347) and Form-8 (1,185) until February 10.
Venkateswarlu assured that actions are being taken on these complaints, considering any objections supported by appropriate evidence.