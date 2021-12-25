Pulivendula to be developed as model city: CM Jagan

Kadapa: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Pulivendula would be developed as one of best cities in the state by spending huge funds in a big way.

Addressing a public meeting held on the occasion of distributing house site pattas to 8,042 beneficiaries under the YSR Jagananna Housing programme in Pulivendula on Friday, the Chief Minister said the government was spending Rs 147.70 crore for providing infrastructure facilities in the housing layout. He detailed that government was spending Rs 6 lakh on each house and the property rate would be escalated to Rs 10 lakh in future. He said 6,000 tonnes capacity shed was constructed at a cost of Rs 79 lakh in the interest of sweet lemon farmers to store their produce. He also said that 50 Andhra Fish Kiosks would be set up in Pulivendula to help the fishermen community in the town.

The CM said that the Dr YSR Medical College constructed with Rs 500 crore would be completed by 2023 and construction of new RTC depot and bus stand costing Rs 34.50 crore would be completed by December 2022. He said projects like Silparamam with Rs 12.50 crore, playground Rs 17.50 crore, Vulimerla stream development and Under Ground Drainage with Rs 100 crore, Comprehensive Water Supply scheme with Rs 65 crore, 8 marketing godowns with Rs 13 crore, Underground drainage with Rs 92 crores at Vempalli would be completed by July 2022.

He said that Pulivendula Water Grid(PWG) works with Rs 480 crores would completed by June 2022. Chief Minister detailed that a Lift Irrigation Scheme(LIS) with Rs 5,036 crore from the main canal of Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi(GNSS) up to Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi(HNSS) which meant to stabilise ayacut in Pulivendula, Rayachoti, YSR Kadapa district, and Tamballapalli, Madanapalle, Punganuru, Palamaneru constituencies in Chittoor districts and another LIS which is under progress at Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir(CBR) meant to provide drinking water for 7 villages in Vempalli mandal at a cost of Rs 1,113 crore would be completed by June 2023.

He disclosed that LIS works on Gandikota Reservoir with Rs 3,015 crore to fill the water for Chitravathi Balancing reservoir, Pydipalem reservoir, a Micro Irrigation Project(MRP) which meant to brought 1,256-acre works will begin soon. The Chief Minister urged the farmers to extend support to the government by giving their lands for the purpose.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, In-charge Minister A Suresh, Housing Minister CH Ranganatha Raju, Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju and others were present.