Pulse Polio drive in district on Jan 19: DMHO Dr B Satya Suseela

Kakinada: District Medical and Health Officer Dr B Satya Suseela said that Pulse Polio programme will be taken up in East Godavari district on January 19.

World Health Organization Surveillance Medical Officer Dr Bhavani conducted National Immunization Day workshop at DMHO Office here on Friday.

The DMHO said that the aim of the workshop was to ensure 100 percent vaccination to children below five years of age in their respective PHCs. Every medical officer should be aware of the national vaccination schedule and prepare a micro-level action plan to provide vaccination in urban and rural areas.

The doctors should be aware of safe immunisation and have a special action plan to cover high risk areas and uncovered areas, she mentioned.Dr Satya Suseela directed to the officials to send indent for their vaccine requirement well in advance.