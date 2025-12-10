Pulse Polio posters released

Guntur: District collector A Thameem Ansariya informed that the Pulse Polio programme will be conducted on December 21. She addressed the district-level coordination committee meeting on Pulse Polio on Tuesday at the District Collector’s office, where the publicity posters were released.

She said that every child below 5 years of age must be administered two drops of Pulse Polio vaccine and directed officials of all departments to work in coordination and ensure that there are no lapses anywhere. She instructed them to focus particularly on brick kilns, construction sites, nomadic communities and other vulnerable groups.

She suggested setting up Pulse Polio booths at bus stations, railway stations and major junctions. She said the participation and coordination of the Health Department, Anganwadi, education department, municipal department, DRDA, MEPMA, village and ward secretariat staff and voluntary organisations is essential.

District Medical and Health Officer K Vijayalakshmi stated that the district’s estimated population is 22.46 lakh, of which 2,14,981 are children below five years of age. A total of 784 risk areas were identified, and 958 polio booths, 16 transit points and 6 buffer stock points have been arranged. District Immunisation Officer A Sravan Babu, DCMHO Rangarao, additional DMHO Dr Srinivasulu, deputy DMHO Dr Annapurna were among those who participated.