Punganur police arrest two persons
TDP leader Ramakrishna murder
Tirupati: Punganur police have arrested two persons, who were involved in the brutal murder of TDP leader Ramakrishna.
The arrested were identified as A1 K Venkataramana (34) of Chandramakulapalli of Punganur mandal and A5 M Reddeppa Reddy.
According to Chittoor district SP Manikanta Chandolu, the TDP leader murder was not a sudden incident, but part of a big conspiracy to get political control in Punganur constituency.
The assailants in a pre-planned move attacked Suresh of Chandramakulapalli and son of Ramakrishna on March 15. To save his son, Ramakrishna tried to stop the attackers and was hacked to death. The grievously injured Ramakrishna was rushed to the hospital, but he died on the way.
The SP said special teams were formed to nab three more accused, including A2 N Mahesh, A3 Thrilok Naidu and A4 Rajani, involved in the murder and still at large.