Punganur residents to get protected drinking water soon

Chittoor: Minister for Energy, Mines and Forests P Ramachandra Reddy said that protected drinking water will be supplied to each house in Punganur Assembly constituency and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has given green signal for the same. Stage has been set for providing protected drinking water through taps for each house in Punganur on experimental basis, he added.

Inaugurating BC Community Hall and RO Plant at Balappagari Palli village in Sadum mandal on Saturday where he kicked off his fourth day Pallebata programme, the Minister said the Chief Minister has been very kind enough to allocate huge budget for the development of Punganur as a role model. First of its kind in the state, water taps were provided to each house in Punganur facilitating protected drinking water, he added. The Minister further said that a reservoir would be constructed at Adavipalli village shortly for diverting the water from Ghandikota Reservoir to Punganur.

The minister said that he was receiving excellent feedback over the functioning of the government during his Pallebata programme. Peddireddi stated that he would make efforts to hold Pallebata in all constituencies to resolve the issues of people. The Minister also condemned the baseless statements and allegations of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu against the police department in the district over Kandukuru stampede. He reiterated that Naidu would meet humiliating defeat in the next elections in Kuppam. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, YSRCP leaders Ashok , Venkat Reddy and CEO P Prabhakar Reddy were present.