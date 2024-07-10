Purandeshwari inspects Morampudi Flyover Bridge, says it will be available by August 15

Former MP Daggubati Purandeshwari, former MP Maganti Muralimohan, and MLA Adireddy Vasu conducted an inspection of the construction work of the Morampudi flyover bridge in East Godavari district on Wednesday morning. During the inspection, MP Purandeshwari highlighted the efforts put in by former MP Murali Mohan in securing the construction of the bridge.

MP Purandeshwari pointed out that it was former MP Murali Mohan who worked tirelessly for the construction of the Morampudi Plyover Bridge. She criticized YCP MP Margani Bharath for falsely claiming credit for the bridge construction and misleading the public with the placement of propaganda plaques. MP Purandeshwari assured that the Morampudi flyover works are on track to be completed by August 15 and will be opened for public use.

Former MP Murali Mohan also spoke out, stating that he had brought the issue of accidents at Morampudi Center to the attention of then Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and successfully secured the sanction for the construction of the bridge during his tenure as MP. He emphasized the misleading nature of attributing the bridge construction to YCP MP Margani Bharath and reiterated that it was his efforts that led to the bridge's development.

The collective efforts of the former MPs and MLA in overseeing the construction progress of the Morampudi flyover bridge showcase their dedication towards the improvement of infrastructure in the region.