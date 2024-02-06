Purandeswari announces Hema Naik as member of the Araku Parliamentary Committee

Andhra Pradesh BJP State President Purandareswari announced that Dr. Hema Naik, an eminent sociologist, doctor, and member of BJP, has been appointed as a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Beneficiaries of Central Government Schemes. During a press conference in Parvathipuram, Purandareswari praised Dr. Naik's services in tribal areas and dedication towards the tribals.

Purandareswari stated that while India has developed under Narendra Modi's leadership, certain areas in Andhra Pradesh remain underdeveloped due to mistakes made by the state government. He alleged that the state government is not effectively implementing the central government's schemes and instead promotes their party. Purandareswari expressed concern that many remote and hilltop villages have yet to receive these schemes.

As a doctor, Dr. Naik experienced the suffering of tribal areas and aims to bring attention to them. He pledged to visit every village and ensure the schemes are accessible to all beneficiaries. Dr. Naik expressed gratitude to BJP leaders Appanna Chaudhary and Parushuramaraju Manyam District President Dwarapureddy Srinivas for entrusting him with this responsibility. The program saw the participation of BJP workers and others.