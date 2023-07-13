Purandeswari attacks YSRCP, says it failed on all fronts

Daggubati Purandeswari, the newly appointed state president of the BJP assumed charge on Thursday and took a dig at the YSRCP government in her maiden speech as the president.



Speaking on the occasion, she expressed her dissatisfaction with the Andhra Pradesh government in general and Chief Minister Jagan in particular accusing that government has failed on all fronts be it laying of proper roads, lack of efforts in attracting investments and establishing industries, and alleged mismanagement of funds meant for various development projects

The BJP state president also raised concerns about the progress of housing construction and the implementation of promises made to farmers by the state government.

Purandeswari also highlighted the assistance provided by the central government in the development of national highways, educational institutions, airports, and railways in the state and questioned the state government whether the funds were used properly for the specified schemes.

Addressing on Polavaram project, Purandeswari clarified that the central government has not delayed its progress and has recently provided a significant amount of funds for its construction. She suggested that if the state government is unable to complete the project, it should be handed over to the center.

Further, she clarified that the BJP is in alliance with Jana Sena and work in coordination with Jana Sena leaders.