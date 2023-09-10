Purandeswari condemns police act against Pawan, asks why they stopped him

Andhra Pradesh State BJP chief Purandeswari enraged against the police for preventing Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan from entering Vijayawada. Purandeshwari took to Twitter to express her disapproval, stating that it was unacceptable for the police to stop Pawan.

She asked whether Pawan Kalyan require passport or Visa to enter Andhra Pradesh. Purandeshwari expressed her anger on Twitter, condemning the police's behavior towards Pawan.





పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ కు రావడానికి పాస్ పోర్ట్ అవసరం లేదు. వారిని పోలీసులు అడ్డుకోవడం సమర్ధనీయం కాదు. దీనిని ఖండిస్తున్నాము. — Daggubati Purandeswari 🇮🇳 (@PurandeswariBJP) September 10, 2023





Earlier on Saturday night, Pawan Kalyan who was heading to Vijayawada to extend solidarity to Chandrababu who was arrested in Andhra Pradesh skill development case was stopped by police on Vijayawada Hyderabad highway and sent back to Hyderabad citing law and order issue.

Meanwhile, the hearing on Chandrababu's remand report is going on in ACB court. The verdict will be declared from anytime now.