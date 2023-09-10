Live
- Jharkhand: CISF Fire Wing rescues 21 persons from building collapse site
- Asia Cup: The whole world will watch this match, says Naseem Shah on India-Pakistan clash
- Delhi Declaration healthy solution for equitable balance of interest says Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov
- Kerala will become fully sports literate state in 10 years: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
- Six killed, over 50 injured in road accident in Pakistan
- Telangana pays tributes to revolutionary fighter Chakali Ailamma
- Bangladesh's inflation surges to 9.92% in August amid soaring food costs
- Congress leaders demand probe after CBI report on conspiracy against Oomen Chandy in solar case
- Google adds AI-powered 'Proofread' feature in Gboard
- Biggest loser in Ghosi bypoll is Om Prakash Rajbhar
Just In
Purandeswari condemns police act against Pawan, asks why they stopped him
Andhra Pradesh State BJP chief Purandeswari enraged against the police for preventing Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan from entering Vijayawada....
Andhra Pradesh State BJP chief Purandeswari enraged against the police for preventing Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan from entering Vijayawada. Purandeshwari took to Twitter to express her disapproval, stating that it was unacceptable for the police to stop Pawan.
She asked whether Pawan Kalyan require passport or Visa to enter Andhra Pradesh. Purandeshwari expressed her anger on Twitter, condemning the police's behavior towards Pawan.
Earlier on Saturday night, Pawan Kalyan who was heading to Vijayawada to extend solidarity to Chandrababu who was arrested in Andhra Pradesh skill development case was stopped by police on Vijayawada Hyderabad highway and sent back to Hyderabad citing law and order issue.
Meanwhile, the hearing on Chandrababu's remand report is going on in ACB court. The verdict will be declared from anytime now.