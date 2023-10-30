Purandeswari flags off Amrit Kalash Spl train in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari flagged off the Amrit Kalash special train at the Vijayawada railway station on Sunday. The special train carrying the Kalash collected from 11,000 villages of Andhra Pradesh will be merged in the Amruta Vanam in Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, the BJP leader said the party functionaries collected the soil from 11,000 villages in Andhra Pradesh during the last one month.

She said 900 BJP functionaries will travel in the train to New Delhi to take part in the Meri Mati Mera Desh programme. BJP leaders including national secretary Y Satya Kumar, former MLC P Madhav, BJP in-charge State vice-president V Suryanarayana Raju and other leaders participated in the programme at the Vijayawada Railway station. Earlier, the BJP leaders and workers conducted Sobha Yatra in the city with the Amrit Kalash.