  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Purandeswari flags off Amrit Kalash Spl train in Vijayawada

Purandeswari flags off Amrit Kalash Spl train in Vijayawada
x
Highlights

900 BJP activists are travelling in the train, carrying soil collected from 11,000 villages in AP to New Delhi

Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari flagged off the Amrit Kalash special train at the Vijayawada railway station on Sunday. The special train carrying the Kalash collected from 11,000 villages of Andhra Pradesh will be merged in the Amruta Vanam in Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, the BJP leader said the party functionaries collected the soil from 11,000 villages in Andhra Pradesh during the last one month.

She said 900 BJP functionaries will travel in the train to New Delhi to take part in the Meri Mati Mera Desh programme. BJP leaders including national secretary Y Satya Kumar, former MLC P Madhav, BJP in-charge State vice-president V Suryanarayana Raju and other leaders participated in the programme at the Vijayawada Railway station. Earlier, the BJP leaders and workers conducted Sobha Yatra in the city with the Amrit Kalash.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X