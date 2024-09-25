Purandeswari meets FM over poultry woes

Rajamahendravaram:BJP State President and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeswari requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address the issues faced by poultry farmers positively.

Accompanied by leaders from the Poultry Federation, she met the finance minister in the Parliament building in Delhi to discuss the farmers’ concerns and submitted a petition urging immediate solutions.

Purandeswari said that about 3,000 farmers are raising 50 million chickens across the state, supporting approximately 1 million people indirectly. She said that the poultry sector has gained significant importance, ranking as the next-largest after aquaculture in the region.

The MP explained that poultry farmers are currently importing 200,000 tons of maize for chicken feed and are calling for the removal of the import duty on this commodity. In response, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured her that she would consider the request favourably.

Following this, Purandeswari, along with Andhra Pradesh Poultry Federation President Komatlappalli Venkata Subbarao and other leaders, expressed their gratitude to the finance minister for her positive response.