Purandeswari Pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, says they would take path shown by him
Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee by garlanding his portrait on the occasion and of death anniversary of the latter. Purandeswari expressed that Atal's life was dedicated to serving the country and regarded it as a guiding compass for BJP workers.
She praised Atal as the hero of the Pokhran nuclear tests and highlighted his significant role in the country's fight against slavery during the largest freedom movement. Purandeswari mentioned that Atal Bihari Vajpayee initiated social activities at a young age and encouraged today's youth to work with the same spirit.
She credited the former Prime Minister as reason for bringing the BJP to power, and his legacy of good governance will always be remembered. Purandeswari affirmed their commitment to follow the path shown by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.