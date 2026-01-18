Purnahuti held at Srisailam temple

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Purnahutiwas performed on Saturday, the sixth day of the seven-day Sankranti Brahmotsavams at Srisailam temple. The day began with special rituals and worship offered to Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.

Purnahuti was followed by Vasantotsavam. Later in the day, Avabhritha Snanam was performed for Sri Chandeeswara Swamy at temple pushkarini, followed by Trishula Snanam.

Temple EO M Srinivasa Rao and his spouse, Trust Board member Devaki Venkateswarlu, special invitee A Srinivasulu and others participated in the programmes.

In the evening, Sadasyam and Nagavalli rituals were held.

The Brahmotsavam will conclude on Sunday with Ashwa Vahana Seva and Alaya Utsavam.