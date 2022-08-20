Pusapati motivates youth to follow their dream

Visakhapatnam: Pusapati Sahitya, IFS (probationer) encouraged the career aspirants to follow their passion and make a mark. Interacting with the career aspirants at Visakhapatnam Public Library (VPL) here on Saturday, she said a well-equipped library such as VPL would widen their horizons. She addressed the students and suggested them to follow their dreams during a session that focused on the theme 'coming together for dissemination of knowledge'.

A native of Visakhapatnam city, Sahitya secured 24th rank in the UPSC civil service exams and opted for Indian Foreign Service which is close to her heart. She shared her experience in preparing for the civils and techniques in facing the examination with confidence. Further, she also shared about the books to be selected for the preparation along with time management. Speaking about failures, she mentioned that every failure is a stepping-stone for success and that students should accept it with grace and move on in life. The session was held at the VPL in the presence of its president S Vijayakumar, secretary DS Varma and founding member Sastry.

Later, Sahitya was felicitated by library representatives.