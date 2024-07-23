  • Menu
Pushpa Yagam held at Appalayagunta

The annual Pushpa Yagam was held in a splendid manner at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Appalayagunta on Monday.

Tirupati: The annual Pushpa Yagam was held in a splendid manner at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Appalayagunta on Monday. Several tonnes of various traditional and ornamental flowers were used to offer divine floral bath to the Utsava deities.

DeputyEO Govindarajan, AEO Ramesh, chief priest Suryakumaracharyulu, Superintendent Srivani, temple inspector Siva Kumar and devotees were present.

More Stories
