Pushpayagam performed with pomp at Appalayagunta

TIRUPATI: The annual Pushpayagam was held with celestial fervour at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Appalayagunta, 20 km from here on Thursday evening.

In the morning, Snapana Tirumanjanam with various ingredients including honey, milk, yoghurt, tender coconut water and sandal paste was performed by the temple priests to the Utsava deities amidst chanting of mantras from scriptures.

In the evening, Pushpayagam was performed with tonnes of varieties of flowers of various hues offered to the deities seated on a flower-decked Sarvabhupala Vahanam at the shrine.

It may noted here that the Pushpayagam is being held at the temple after the annual Brahmotsavams (observed this year from May 31 to June 8) to ward off any ill-effects due to any omissions in the rituals or mantras during the Utsasvam. Assistant executive officer Ramesh, chief priest Suryakumaracharyulu, superintendent Srivani and temple inspector Siva Kumar were also present.