Live
- Karnataka budget 2023: Budget Highlights
- Richa Chadha on ‘Virus 2062:’ Exploring storytelling as a voice actor is insightful
- CM Siddaramaiah budget gift Rs 45,000 cr for Brand Bengaluru
- Deepika Padukone faces criticism as she skips b'day post for hubby Ranveer
- Add some flair to your monsoon wedding sangeet
- Celebrate World Chocolate Day with irresistible delights!
- World Chocolate Day Recipes
- Andhra Pradesh to receive rains today and tomorrow, check the details here
- Global study challenges advice to limit high-fat dairy foods
- Fifteen LPU students will represent India at World University Games in China
Pushpayagam performed with pomp at Appalayagunta
The annual Pushpayagam was held with celestial fervour at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Appalayagunta, 20 km from here on Thursday evening.
TIRUPATI: The annual Pushpayagam was held with celestial fervour at Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Appalayagunta, 20 km from here on Thursday evening.
In the morning, Snapana Tirumanjanam with various ingredients including honey, milk, yoghurt, tender coconut water and sandal paste was performed by the temple priests to the Utsava deities amidst chanting of mantras from scriptures.
In the evening, Pushpayagam was performed with tonnes of varieties of flowers of various hues offered to the deities seated on a flower-decked Sarvabhupala Vahanam at the shrine.
It may noted here that the Pushpayagam is being held at the temple after the annual Brahmotsavams (observed this year from May 31 to June 8) to ward off any ill-effects due to any omissions in the rituals or mantras during the Utsasvam. Assistant executive officer Ramesh, chief priest Suryakumaracharyulu, superintendent Srivani and temple inspector Siva Kumar were also present.