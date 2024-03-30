Put an end to ‘destructive rule’ of Jagan: Naidu

Kavali(Nellore district): TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to be ready (Siddham) to put an end to the ‘destructive rule’ of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2024 elections.

As part of electioneering the TDP chief addressed a huge public gathering at bus stand centre here on Friday.

Naidu cautioned the people not to commit blunder again voting for YSRCP in the ensuing elections as they will face dire consequences if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy remained power for five more years.

Referring to Jagan’s statements portraying him as ‘capitalist’ or ‘feudal lord’, Chandrababu Naidu urged the people to compare whether he is rich or Jagan. He said Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for abolishing 28 welfare schemes, including Anna canteens introduced during TDP rule. He reminded that it is late chief minister NT Ramarao who introduced Rs 200 pension which was increased to Rs 2,000 during his rule.

He said all sections of people in the state are in fear and panic as constitutional systems have collapsed and democracy is at crossroads in AP.

Exuding confidence that party Lok Sabha candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife and Kovuru Assembly candidate Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy will emerge victorious, Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRCP of resorting to character assassination of Vemireddy Prasanthi by posting objectionable comments against her personal life in social media unable to digest their popularity and impending victory.

Without naming Kavali YSRCP MLA Ramireddy Prathapkumar Reddy, Naidu said he had grabbed public and private lands worth crores of rupees and dug illegal granite mines in the constituency.

He said it is time to throw out Ramireddy from Kavali by electing Kavya Krishna Reddy in the interest of safeguarding the properties of public in the constituency.

Responding to the plea of Kavali TDP nominee Kavya Krishna Reddy for completion of airport at Dagadarthi, underpass at Peddapadu village and other pending works, he said all pending projects will be completed after TDP comes to power in the upcoming polls.