Puthalapattu TDP campaign goes in a novel way

Tirupati: The debutant politician K Murali Mohan who will be contesting as TDP candidate from Puthalapattu reserved constituency in Chittoor district has taken a novel approach in his campaign. With his journalistic background, he studied his own constituency well to see which aspects can work in his favour to get political mileage and can turn into votes. He has introduced a constituency manifesto with 25 priority issues and is going to meet people with it.

“By taking into consideration all the major problems in the constituency and giving the people an assurance that they will be resolved,

I could see their trust in me. They are now eager to support TDP to see that the constituency goes on a development path,” Murali Mohan told The Hans India.

The manifesto includes issues such as steps to ensure support price for farmers by the time of harvesting every year, construction of check dams wherever necessary, interlinking of tanks in the constituency, storage facility for horticulture farmers, burial grounds in villages, dhobi ghats, sanitation, establishment of government junior colleges in Thavanampalle and Yadamari mandals and expansion of Kanipakam temple premises among others.

A visibly confident Murali said, “Unlike other candidates in this constituency who are normally airdropped 2-3 months before elections from somewhere, I have been working here almost for the last one year and got an opportunity to be in the midst of people. I have completed door-to-door campaign in almost 50 per cent of panchayats and the people, particularly the SC community, have owned me. This will be a major positive shift in the voting. Even the YSRCP sympathisers are listening to me patiently”.

He added that the TDP families have been working with a strong determination to ensure party victory this time. “I have been meeting those leaders who are having ego problems, if any, and pacifying them. The idea is to take everyone along and move forward with Ambedkar ideology which is yielding good response,” he said.

Murali Mohan felt that after SC community, Kamma vote bank is more in the constituency which will be an advantage. As there were some problems in garnering support of SC voters and even some sections of Kamma voters have not extended their support, TDP has suffered in the previous elections. But that situation has totally changed now with several colonies have completely turned in favour of TDP through which a positive atmosphere prevailed in the constituency.

“From sentiment angle also, no candidate has won twice here and a new one has been chosen in every election. Even that sentiment will also work out now as I am the new candidate while the ruling party has fielded a farmer MLA,” he opined.