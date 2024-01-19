Puttaparthi collector directs officials to conduct Caste enumeration process properly

Puttaparthi District Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar has ordered the implementation of a caste census survey program, which started on Friday. He inspected the survey process along with District Planning Statistics Officer Vijay Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Rambhupal Reddy in Puttaparthi. Details of many families were discussed, and the Joint Collector emphasized that people should not have any doubts or misconceptions about the caste enumeration.

The aim of the government is to implement welfare schemes for all communities based on the enumeration of various castes and sub-castes in the state. The data collected will be used for statistical purposes and to provide welfare schemes, especially for poverty alleviation. The state government issued an order announcing the schedule for the caste-wise survey, and ward secretariat employees will be visiting households to collect details. People have been asked to cooperate with the survey staff and provide accurate information.

Those not available during the survey can register their caste information at the respective village and ward secretariat between January 29 and February 2. The final caste survey report will be prepared by February 15 at the village and ward secretariat level. The survey involved 544 village/ward secretariat staff and 9,800 volunteers in the district. Municipal Revenue Inspector Narasimhu, Ward Secretary Saubhagya, volunteers Harshavardhan and other secretariat staff also participated in the program.







