Puttaparthi devpt must be a collective effort: MLA

Puttaparthi: MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy emphasized the importance of unified efforts from all public representatives and municipal officials toward the development of Puttaparthi town.

Participating as the chief guest in the Puttaparthi Municipal Council meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Municipal Chairman Obulapati, the MLA expressed strong displeasure over the inefficiency and negligence of municipal authorities.

Following complaints from council members, the MLA warned that bypassing public representatives in decision-making is unacceptable and announced the cancellation of the meeting with the majority’s consent.

The MLA asserted that any developmental works henceforth must be taken up only with the approval of local public representatives. She warned that the repetition of unresolved issues discussed in earlier meetings would not be tolerated.

She instructed the Municipal Commissioner to ensure pothole-free roads across Puttaparthi and immediate repairs near the western gate. She also directed the installation of streetlights in all colonies and beautification of road dividers.

The MLA also ordered that all public toilets in key locations like Chitravathi Road Harathi Ghat and Karnataka Nagepalli Bridge be made accessible.

She thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, District In-charge Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, and District Collector Chetan for sanctioning ₹105 crore for Puttaparthi’s development.

The MLA extended special gratitude to representatives of Joy Alukkas Jewellery Company for contributing ₹1 crore for town development. She concluded by directing officials to move forward with development works based on suggestions from local representatives.

The meeting saw participation from Municipal Commissioner Kranti Kumar, TDP Municipal Floor Leader Ratnapa Choudhary, Councilors Venkataramana, Nagamani, Jayappa, other TDP councilors, and municipal officials.