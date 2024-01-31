  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Puttaparthi DPRO felicitated for receiving award from collector

Puttaparthi DPRO felicitated for receiving award from collector
x
Highlights

Puttaparthi District Public Relations Officer N. Velayudham, who received an award for best services at the hands of the District Collector

Puttaparthi District Public Relations Officer N. Velayudham, who received an award for best services at the hands of the District Collector during the Republic Day celebrations, was felicitated today by media representatives of small newspapers and various artists of Kadiri Constituency at the DIP RVO office on Chitravati Nadi Road, Puttaparthi.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X