- By year-end, working strength in Delhi Judicial Service shall be nearly at par with sanctioned strength: HC
- ‘Happy Ending’ maintains an entertaining tone: Yash Puri
- Rythula Karuvu Keka program held in Dhone
- Man nabbed in Delhi for making Khalistani graffiti
- DQ unveils ‘beginning look’ of ‘The Goat Life’
- Megastar Chiranjeevi's Padma Vibhushan Honor and Heartfelt Celebrity Wishes.
- India’s smartphone market remains flat in 2023, Apple surpasses 10-mn unit mark
- Leaked: Allu Arjun's Stunning Saree Look in Pushpa 2 Breaks the Internet
- Stalin outlines similarities between jallikattu and bull fighting, Tamil and Spanish languages
- Is Prabhas Taking a Break After Salaar's Success?
Puttaparthi DPRO felicitated for receiving award from collector
Highlights
Puttaparthi District Public Relations Officer N. Velayudham, who received an award for best services at the hands of the District Collector during the Republic Day celebrations, was felicitated today by media representatives of small newspapers and various artists of Kadiri Constituency at the DIP RVO office on Chitravati Nadi Road, Puttaparthi.
