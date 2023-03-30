Puttaparthi: Hoysala inscription unearthed at Hemavati

Puttaparthi (Sathya Sai): Historian Mainaswamy revealed that an inscription of Veera Ballala II (1173–1220) of the Hoysalas empire has been unearthed at Henjeru (Hemavati), the capital of the Nolamba Pallavas.

My Naa Swamy, who is researching the Hemavati Nolamba style of sculpture, told reporters in Madakasira, that he found the inscription pillar that was standing in the way of temple of Malleswara Swamy in Hemavati.

Many inscriptions related to the Nolamba Pallavas and two inscriptions belonging to Cholas were found in Hemavati. But no inscription has been found so far regarding the Hoysala kings.

Swamy said the inscription of Veera Ballala II of the Hoysalas was identified for the first time. There are no records about the 'Hemavati-Hoysala' inscription in South Indian Inscriptions Volume 9.

The inscription is about the donations made to the temple of Nolambeswara Swamy in Hemavati by Hoysala King Veera Ballala II. The inscription belonged to Salivahana era, 1127 Krodhana Nama year, Phalguna month, Amavasya Sunday: On the solar eclipse. As per the English date, it is March 12, 1206 AD.

After the conquest of Nolamba Wadi by the Chola kings, the Nolambs served as vassals to the Chalukyas. After that, Nolamba Wadi was merged into Hoysala kingdom. Nolamba Wadi-32,000, Ganga Wadi-96,000, Kampili, etc. are recorded as the centres of the kingdom of Dvara Samudra.

Meanwhile MyNaa Swamy appealed to the Archaeological Department of India to prepare and print a guide or index of inscriptions in Hemavati and provide them to the visitors. The printed guides on inscriptions will be useful for visitors to know the contents of inscriptions, which are around 20 in Hemavati, Siddeshwara and Nolambeshwara temples and the archaeological exhibition hall.