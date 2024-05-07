Puttaparthi: Review held to stop liquor, cash flow

Puttaparthi: District Collector P Arun Babu has called upon the officials involved in election duty, particularly police, to maintain vigilance on the activities of political activists indulging in smuggling liquor, cash etc.

Addressing polling and police personnel including excise and SEB officials on Monday, the Collector told them to work in close coordination with police, excise and SEB officials to prevent liquor flow. So far, 18 cases were registered in eight sub-stations at Thumukunta and Kodikonda check posts and 17 accused were taken into custody. Nearly 100 litres of Karnataka liquor was

seized so far.

About 385 bind-over cases were registered in Dharmavaram, CK Palle, Puttaparthi, Penukonda, Hindupur, Madakasira, Kadiri and Tanekal areas, 6,334 litres of country liquor and 3,525 litres of Karnataka liquor worth Rs 46 lakh was seized.