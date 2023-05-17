Puttaparthi: Wastewater management crucial to prevent vector-borne diseases: Collector

Puttaparthi: Sri Sathya Sai District Collector P Arun Babu has said that wastewater management was crucial for arresting mosquito menace and fighting the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Addressing the National Dengue Day, Collector Arun Babu said that awareness has to be created on the reasons for the outbreak of dengue and other vector-borne diseases and ensure that conditions conducive for breeding of mosquitoes should be prevented. Dengue, malaria and filaria are caused due to mosquito bites.

Sanitation workers should see that water does not get stagnated anywhere. If waste water is well managed, mosquito breeding can be stopped. Municipal commissioners and panchayat officers should run bi-weekly awareness campaign and inspect public places and surroundings.

Every householder must see that water stagnation is prevented. Every Friday should be observed as a dry day. Creating hygienic conditions is crucial for battling mosquito menace. This menace causes malaria, filaria, chicken gunia and meningitis etc. Everyone should be aware of dengue symptoms and get themselves clinically examined.

ICDS and women groups must take the responsibility of creating mass awareness on the vector-borne diseases.

DMHO Krishna Reddy, municipal commissioner Venkatram Reddy, DRDA PD Narasaiah, Dwama PD Rananjaneyulu, DEO Meenakshi and ICDS PD Lakshmi Kumari participated.