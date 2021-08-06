PV Sindhu meets YS Jagan, says she will soon start Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist PV Sindhu met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday. The CM congratulated Sindhu for winning bronze in the Olympics. On this occasion, she was honoured by CM YS Jagan. Sindhu told CM Jagan that she had won the bronze with your blessings.



The CM appreciated her and asked to start the academy in Visakhapatnam soon. The CM hoped that more talented youth would be made from the state. Authorities provided Rs 30 lakh to Sindhu on behalf of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, PV Sindhu said it was a pleasure to meet CM YS Jagan. She said the chief minister had blessed her and asked her to bring a medal in the Olympics and opined that the government is promoting sports.

The two-time Olympic medal winner lauded the government for a two percent reservation for sports in jobs and for giving YSR Awards. She said that the government has allotted land for setting up the academy and asserted that she will soon start the work.