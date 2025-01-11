Pvt bus operators warned against hiking bus fares

Rajamahendravaram: With the festive season of Sankranti approaching, District Transport Officer (DTO) R Suresh has issued a stern warn-ing to private bus operators and agents against over-charging passengers or causing inconvenience during travel.

He said that strict legal action would be taken against those violating these guidelines.

The DTO held a meeting with the private travel bus owners and agents at the district transport office, addressing key issues related to passenger safety and fare regulations.

He announced that special inspection teams have been formed to monitor transport services during the festive season, with checks continuing until January 20. Suresh urged bus operators to ensure a hassle-free jour-ney for passengers and adhere to the prescribed fare lim-its. He warned that bus owners operating without proper documentation or violating transport rules would face stringent action, including vehicle seizure.

He clarified that the transport department aims to ensure a smooth and safe travel experience for passengers during this festive season. The DTO also directed bus operators to refrain from transporting commercial goods and passenger lug-gage. He emphasised the importance of passenger safety, instructing operators and staff to take special care until travellers reach their destinations. Additionally, he stressed the need to ensure that fire safety equipment in buses is in proper working condition.

The meeting was attended by private bus operators, agents and motor vehicle inspectors including Ch Sampath Kumar, G Radhika Devi, K Chaitanya Suma and PVVD Sai Kumar.