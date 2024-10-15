Pyditalli Ammavari Sirimanu utsav kick-started in Vizianagaram

The Pyditalli Ammavari Sirimanu celebrations commenced with remarkable enthusiasm as thousands of devotees flocked to pay their respects to the Goddess. The much-anticipated Rathotsava is scheduled to begin at 3 PM on Tuesday, with meticulous arrangements in place to ensure a smooth event. In a significant security measure, approximately 2,000 policemen have been deployed to maintain order and safety during the festivities.

In a first for this year, the state government has arranged for free viewings for devotees, enhancing accessibility and participation in the sacred event.

Adding to the excitement, the inaugural year of Vizianagaram's Pydithalli Ammavari celebrations has successfully commenced. The Sirimanu procession is expected to set off at 3 PM, with the district administration finalizing all necessary preparations. The procession will feature the traditional Jalari Vala, Anjali Ratham, and Paladhara Ratham, which are integral components of Ammavari's ceremonial entourage.

Officials anticipate that the Sirimanotsavam will conclude by 6 PM, allowing devotees to fully engage in the vibrant celebration. In the morning, Minister Kondapalli Srinivas represented the state government by presenting silk cloths, further honoring the significance of the event.