QIS College partners with Quantum Research Centre

Ongole: QIS College of Engineering and Technology here has formally partnered with the Quantum Research Centre of Excellence (QRACE), a leading quantum research institution based in New Delhi. This collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims at significantly boosting research and innovation in the rapidly evolving field of quantum technology. The MoU outlines a framework for joint research initiatives across several critical areas, including Quantum computing, Post-quantum cryptography, Quantum sensing, Quantum communication and AI integration.

This partnership is expected to accelerate QIS College’s research efforts in quantum technology and pave the way for the establishment of a dedicated Centre of Excellence within the institution.

Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarti, Chairman of QIS Institutions, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “This partnership will bring about solutions to challenges faced by various sectors such as healthcare, transportation, defense, and cybersecurity.” He underscored QIS’s unwavering commitment to innovation and research, highlighting his delight in signing the MoU with QRACE. Dr Nidamanuri S Gayatri, Executive Vice-Chairman of QIS Institutions, congratulated all involved, emphasising that the MoU embodies a vision to foster new discoveries and technological advancements.

Principal Dr YV Hanumantha Rao detailed the benefits of the MoU, which include access to state-of-the-art quantum technology and invaluable opportunities for students to develop into quantum scientists.

Prof Zafar, a member of the college’s governing council, also attended the signing ceremony and lauded the partnership’s potential to significantly benefit students.