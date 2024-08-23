QIS faculty gets Upadhyay Award

Ongole: JNTU-K announced the Teacher Appreciation Award (Upadhyay Award) for the academic year 2023-24 on the occasion of its Foundation Day on August 20.

In this regard, ECE HoD of QIS College Dr Ch Hima Bindu of Ongole was selected for this award. Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof K Rama Mohan Rao, Kakinada Sea Port Chief Operating Officer M Muralidhar and JNTU-Kakinada Vice-Chancellor Prof KVSG Murali Krishna participated in this programme.

A total of 10 awards were announced for faculty in various disciplines from 161 affiliated colleges, of which she was one. On this occasion, QIS College, Ongole, Secretary and Correspondent Dr N Surya Kalyana Chakraborty, Vice Chairperson Dr N Gayathri congratulated Hima Bindu for getting the award.