QISCET receives award

Ongole: QIS College of Engineering and Technology, Ongole, has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Pride of Nation’ Award in recognition of its outstanding contributions to technical education, announced Dr Nidamanuri Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy, Chairman of the QIS Educational Institutions, in a statement on Friday.

The award ceremony was held in Visakhapatnam, with Odisha Governor Kambhampati Haribabu, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, and Rajya Sabha Member Gollapudi Baburao presenting the honour. QISCET Principal Dr YV Hanumantha Rao and Training & Placement Dean Jagadish received the award on behalf of the institution.

The award is presented annually by Asia Today Media to individuals and institutions that excel in the education, healthcare, pharma, business, and environmental sectors. QISCET was selected for its technical education services in Andhra Pradesh, innovative teaching methodologies, promotion of research, socially beneficial innovations, excellent placements, and specialised training in emerging technologies.

Surya Kalyan Chakravarthy and Executive Vice Chairperson Dr Nidamanuri Sri Gayatri Devi expressed that the college remains committed to providing value-based, quality education aligned with the latest technologies, adding that this recognition further strengthens their sense of responsibility.